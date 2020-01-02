NBC New York deleted a Twitter post Thursday on a recent wave of anti-Semitic violence after it sparked controversy.

The now-deleted tweet, which read, “With the expansion of Orthodox communities outside NYC has come civic sparring, and some fear the recent violence may be an outgrowth of that conflict,” was criticized by many who claimed it shifted the blame of the attacks onto Jews.

Imagine blaming cross burnings on the expansion of black communities. https://t.co/ha3R1s3kqF — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) January 2, 2020

This is a sick and dangerous point of view! Jews moving into town is now officially a “conflict” from which emerges “civic sparring”. This is what “civic sparring” looks like according to NBC: https://t.co/oGfPxYDkQl pic.twitter.com/fJ3YeT5wt0 — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) January 2, 2020

An outrageous @NBCNewYork article blames the Jews for the rising of anti-Semitism in the New York area.

Once again, the victim is blamed for the attacker’s racism.

Instead of explanations and excuses, we need unequivocal action against #racism and #antiSemitism pic.twitter.com/mllHNNOY9J — Lior Haiat 🇮🇱 (@LiorHaiat) January 2, 2020

A reputable news organization is suggesting that the best way to confront #Antisemitism is for visibly identifiable Jews not to expand to communities outside of NYC, to avoid *civic sparring* and *conflict*. It’s 2020 and we’re really having this conversation. Incredible. https://t.co/52kWqfSfK9 — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) January 2, 2020

Gee. I can’t imagine why folks say the MSM is the “enemy of the people.” — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) January 2, 2020

“Error” is one helluva way to refer to a horrifically victim-blaming tweet. https://t.co/WjQXrs2kZ1 — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) January 2, 2020

In a statement Thursday, NBC New York wrote, “We are deleting an earlier tweet regarding a story on the recent anti-Semitic attacks in the tri-state area. A new tweet follows; we regret the error.”

We are deleting an earlier tweet regarding a story on the recent anti-Semitic attacks in the tri-state area. A new tweet follows; we regret the error. — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 2, 2020

The new tweet reported simply, “Anti-Semitism grows in Jewish communities in #NYC suburbs.”

Anti-Semitism grows in Jewish communities in #NYC suburbshttps://t.co/BnVbXBVZQd — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) January 2, 2020

