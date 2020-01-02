comScore

NBC New York Deletes Tweet on Anti-Semitic Violence After Backlash

By Charlie NashJan 2nd, 2020, 2:27 pm

NBC New York deleted a Twitter post Thursday on a recent wave of anti-Semitic violence after it sparked controversy.

The now-deleted tweet, which read, “With the expansion of Orthodox communities outside NYC has come civic sparring, and some fear the recent violence may be an outgrowth of that conflict,” was criticized by many who claimed it shifted the blame of the attacks onto Jews.

In a statement Thursday, NBC New York wrote, “We are deleting an earlier tweet regarding a story on the recent anti-Semitic attacks in the tri-state area. A new tweet follows; we regret the error.”

The new tweet reported simply, “Anti-Semitism grows in Jewish communities in #NYC suburbs.”

