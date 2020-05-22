The Joe Biden presidential campaign just released a digital political ad that casts President Donald Trump and his response to the coronavirus pandemic in the worst possible light.

“When coronavirus came? Trump froze like a deer in the headlights,” the digital spot opens, before running down the Biden campaign’s evidence of White House failures to lead. As a foreboding music bed plays in the background a narrator proclaims “panicked at the thought of what a stock market collapse could mean to his re-election, he failed to act and the virus got out of control and shut down the nation and crushed the economy.”

Disapproval of Trump’s coronavirus response has hit 60% by a recent poll, which is down 16 points over two months since the pandemic started. The ad predictably casts Trump as “unprepared, indecisive, frozen” and “paralyzed by fear” to act against the Chinese government and risk ongoing trade deal negotiations

According to reporting by NBC News, the digital ad is designed to play across “key battleground states including Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.”

