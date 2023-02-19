NEW: CNN Denies Report Don Lemon ‘Benched’ Over Sexist Comments, But He Won’t Be On Air Monday

The Daily Beast reported on Sunday night that CNN’s Don Lemon will not be co-hosting CNN This Morning on Monday as a direct result of his comments last week about Republican Nikki Haley. CNN is denying that report.

Daily Beast’s Lachlan Cartwright writes that CNN “changed its Monday lineup to proceed without Lemon while ‘conversations about Don’s future’ are ongoing.”

Cartwright cited a copy of the Monday schedule obtained by Daily Beast to report the “on-air lineup” for Monday was changed on Sunday afternoon, and added that “two people familiar with the matter” say Lemon’s future is uncertain.

A CNN spokesperson denied the reporting to Mediaite: “He is taking the holiday. He’s been chased by paparazzi all weekend. He’s been under attack. He’s not ready to go back on air.”

Lemon did not co-host on Friday. He’d previously announced the time off.

The controversy began after Nikki Haley brought up age during her 2024 campaign announcement. Lemon said that Haley herself is “past her prime,” prompting a frustrated reaction from co-hosts Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, as well as widespread reaction online.

Lemon tweeted his regrets and apologized on a CNN conference call.

The Daily Beast’s article linked Monday’s time off for Lemon directly to the comments.

“There are ongoing conversations about Don’s future,” a person familiar with the matter told Confider. “He is a constant distraction.”

It is already the second blow-up for Lemon on the still-new CNN morning program.

Mediaite’s Sarah Rumpf contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

