Trump Declares, ‘I’m Allowed To Do Everything’ While Discussing Charges Against Him

Former President Donald Trump said in an interview aired Wednesday night that as president, he was “allowed to do everything” under the Presidential Records Act.

Trump is under indictment in three jurisdictions, two of which are in federal court. One of those stems from his retention of government documents. Special Counsel Jack Smith alleges that some of that material is classified. The former president was supposed to give all government-generated documents to the National Archives upon leaving office. He also stands accused of obstructing the government’s efforts to retrieve them.

The former president pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Trump sat down for an interview with Newsmax’s Eric Bolling, who asked about Smith.

“He’s like a deranged human being,” Trump said. “I think he’s just a sick guy.”

He then turned to the documents case against him, stating that he’s “allowed to do everything”:

And I think we’re doing very well with that guy. But he is, he’s a sick puppy. And you know, you look at the boxes. I come under the Presidential Records Act. I’m allowed to do everything that you see.

Trump went on to note that President Joe Biden was also found to have taken classified documents when he served in the Senate and as vice president. However, Biden arranged for the return of the documents when they were discovered. There is no evidence he willfully retained them or obstructed attempts to recover them, which is what the indictment against Trump alleges.

Bill Barr – Trump’s former attorney general – has thrown cold water on Trump’s claim that the Presidential Records Act allowed him to do as he pleased regarding government documents when he was president. He called the claim “facially ridiculous.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

