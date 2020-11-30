Trumpworld is turning on Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for certifying the results in their state showing a Joe Biden win.

The Trump team has been pushing a number of baseless conspiracies about the national election, and Republican officials in Georgia like Raffensperger have made a point of coming out to debunk a bunch of them.

Sean Hannity went after Kemp on his show Monday night, but it was Newt Gingrich who upped the ante and said the top Republicans in Georgia are “subsidiaries of Stacey Abrams.”

Yes, really:

“I think you have to give Stacey Abrams a lot of credit. She dominates Governor Kemp. She dominates secretary of state Raffensperger. In effect, they are subsidiaries of Stacey Abrams, they’re doing things that are outrageous and illegal. It’s clear the governor should be asking the state election board to bring Abrams in under oath and find out some of her claims.”

Gingrich joined in the Trumpworld attacks on Kemp and Raffensperger before expressing confidence about how Republicans will do in the upcoming runoffs.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

