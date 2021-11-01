Newt Gingrich Spreads Doubts About Virginia Election: If It’s a Close Race, Democrats Will ‘Steal It’

Fox News contributor and former Speaker Newt Gingrich raised the prospect of election fraud on the eve of the Virginia gubernatorial election.

Right now the race between Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin and Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe is very close, and Youngkin’s chances of winning have increased.

Sean Hannity asked Gingrich Monday night, “Does Youngkin need to win for this to have the maximum impact? What if it’s really tight?”

“If it’s really tight, they’ll steal it,” Gingrich responded. “So you can’t afford to have a really tight election. You have to win by a big enough margin they can’t steal it.”

Gingrich echoed earlier comments from former President Donald Trump, who cast doubt about the outcome in two separate statements backing Youngkin.

Trump has pushed numerous false election claims and baselessly insisted the 2020 election was stolen from him. In the days following that election, Gingrich went all-in pushing some of those baseless claims.

You can watch above, via Fox Nes.

