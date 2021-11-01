Trump Continues Spreading Doubts About Virginia Election in Statement Backing Youngkin: ‘We Must Win Bigger Than the Margin of Fraud’

Former President Donald Trump continued talking up the prospect of fraud in a second statement endorsing Glenn Youngkin on election eve.

The Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate’s chances of winning have risen in the final leg of the campaign against Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

Trump-backed Youngkin in a statement Monday morning that started raising doubts about the integrity of the election. He continued in a second statement hours later.

The former president told people to get out and vote for Youngkin and praised him for believing in “freedom for parents who want a good education for their children.”

“We must win bigger than the margin of fraud by flooding the polls with those that believe in America First,” Trump said. “Please vote on Tuesday for Glenn Youngkin — he will not let you down!”

Both statements by Trump today supporting Youngkin make fraud claims ahead of VA elex: “I am not a believer in the integrity of Virginia’s elections, lots of bad things went on, and are going on” “We must win bigger than the margin of fraud by flooding the polls” pic.twitter.com/CJbZqTsTje — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) November 1, 2021

Trump is expected to hold a tele-rally Monday night for Youngkin. The candidate himself said he’s “not going to be engaged” in it.

The former president has been pushing lies and conspiracy theories about the 2020 election for almost a whole year now, continuing to falsely claim the last election was stolen from him. Last week Trump trashed The Wall Street Journal for saying President Joe Biden won Pennsylvania. They ran his letter saying as much, which received criticism. Their subsequent editorial defended running it but also fact-checked Trump, so he continued to trash them.

