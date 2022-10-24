Nicolle Wallace Asks If It’s Time to Ask Another Country to ‘Help Us Monitor Our Elections’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace wondered on Monday whether it is time for Americans to ask one of our international allies for help in ensuring the country’s elections are secure.

Fifteen days before the midterms, the Deadline: White House host welcomed Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) to discuss the integrity of the voting.

Himes said the country’s geopolitical adversaries – such as China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea – each have “an interest in influencing our elections.”

“We know what Russia did in 2016 with the purchase of ads on social media and the creation of fake accounts,” he said. “I worry more about the domestic stuff than in the intelligence committee.”

Wallace then floated the idea of inviting representatives from a foreign country to “monitor” U.S. elections.

“I don’t want to get too off-topic, but if you read through the papers this weekend the threats to our elections in what, two-and-a-half weeks, are so pervasive and they’re so dire and they include violence,” Wallace said. “I mean do you think it’s time to ask for friends and allies to come over and help us monitor our elections?”

Himes said he is opposed to the idea:

I’m not there, and I know why you’re asking what you’re asking and you’re not wrong. The kind of intimidation that is threatened around polling places. You’ve seen the pictures of the guys with assault weapons near boxes. That is intimidating. […] This is something for us to work out ourselves and, you know, we – at some point the United States is going to need to collectively decide that not only are we going to oppose Russians and Chinese and North Koreans and Iranians messing around with our elections, we’re not going to allow the Republican Party to do it, either.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

