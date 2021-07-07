Nicolle Wallace Knocks Democrats for Being Too ‘Complacent’ on Voting Rights: They’re Not ‘Taking This as Seriously as Republicans’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace expressed some frustration with Washington Democrats on Wednesday for being too “complacent” on voting rights.

As Tim Miller talked about ways voting rights can get done in Congress, Wallace remarked that she doesn’t think Democrats are as motivated as they should be:

You talk to Democrats privately, they sort of mumble about Marc Elias. I mean, Marc Elias is one man. He’s doing the Lord’s work, as is Stacey Abrams, but why are the Washington Democrats so complacent on an issue that could deprive them of majorities in the House and the Senate and access to the White House for the simple reason that Republicans are saying out loud what they are doing — they are rigging the electorate in battleground states. Why isn’t this a four-alarm fire?

Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson said a lot of Democrats are “not complacent at all about this.”

He went on to note “the fact of the 50/50 Senate” and how the best result Democrats can hope for is “what Joe Manchin and maybe a couple of others are willing to go to the mat for.”

Robinson added that Elias “can’t be the only one challenging these laws in court,” invoking Attorney General Merrick Garland in particular.

Wallace pushed back a bit on his comments about Democrats:

I don’t think Democrats are taking this as seriously as Republicans. Republicans in state legislatures viewed this on November 10th as existential, and so they wrote legislation and they shipped it out to all the state legislatures… I don’t hear Chuck Schumer talk about it on a daily basis. I don’t see recess canceled. I don’t see countersuits filed in every single state. I don’t see — I mean, the Republican action is malevolent but it is frantic, it is desperate, it is for their political survival. I don’t see that on the left.

