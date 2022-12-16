‘No, I’m Not Done!’ Tarlov Brawls with Fox News Co-Hosts Over Musk Suspending Reporters Because ‘His Feelings Got Hurt’

Lone liberal Jessica Tarlov battled with her conservative co-hosts over Twitter’s suspension of journalists who cover CEO Elon Musk.

Twitter suspended several reporters on Thursday because Musk said they “doxxed” him by sharing a link to a site that tracks the movements of his private jet, which goes against a new rule implemented on Twitter this week. On Wednesday, Musk suspended the Twitter account that tracked his private jet after the CEO claimed he would not.

At least some of the journalists suspended were initially told the suspensions were permanent. Then, Musk suggested the bans would last seven days. Shortly thereafter, Musk tweeted a poll asking users how long the suspensions should last. The billionaire claimed the journalists shared his “exact location in real-time,” but there is no evidence they did so.

On Friday’s edition of The Five, Tarlov said all of this shows that Twitter needs a content moderation division after Musk dissolved Twitter’s trust and safety department.

“I think that Elon Musk needs a content moderation team,” she said. “He needs the trust and safety council to come back.”

She said Twitter’s moderation policies seem to hinge in part on whether Musk’s “feelings got hurt” or whether he feels “unsafe.”

Tarlov then cited an allegation by Musk that a man followed a car in which his small child was traveling and climbed onto the hood. The alleged incident supposedly occurred in Los Angeles, but the LAPD has no record of any such report being filed.

“He didn’t report it to the place, which seems strange,” she said. “And Donie O’Sullivan – one of the reporters that we just showed – got suspended from Twitter for just tweeting out the fact that the LAPD had said that he didn’t file a report.”

She slammed some Republicans who hailed Musk as a free speech advocate, only to then justify the suspensions.

“The transition from Republicans being up in arms about preserving the First Amendment to ‘Cry harder, libs’ is really something to behold,” Tarlov continued. “So he changes the terms of service a couple of days ago to shut down the jet tracker, which he had explicitly said, ‘I’m never going to shut it down.'”

Tarlov complained the new terms of service banning the sharing of real-time locations are so vague, they could cover a myriad of harmless tweets about other people.

“So, he’s complaining to the terms of service are vague and arbitrary?” co-host Jesse Watters said of his fellow panelist. “That’s so funny, ok–”

“No, I’m not done!” she interjected.

Tarlov added her co-hosts should be “up in arms” about the suspensions if they care about free speech before arguing with more co-hosts.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com