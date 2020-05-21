The cable news morning race wasn’t much of one on Wednesday, as Fox & Friends easily outdistanced its CNN and MSNBC rivals in advertiser-coveted age 25 – 54 demographic, while Fox News’ recent win streaks in the hard-fought 4:00 p.m. time-slot came to an end in the demo.

Between 6:00 and 9:00 p.m., Fox News’ morning show steadily crushed the competition as the day went on. In its first hour, Fox & Friends pulled in 1.23 million overall and 274,000 in the demo. The latter easily beat Morning Joe’s 192,000, though the MSNBC show did eke out a narrow victory in total viewers with 1.25 million at 6:00p.m. But in the second and third hours of the morning shift, Fox News romped in the ratings battle outright, increasing to 1.64 million and then 1.91 million overall viewers, respectively. In the demo, F & F likewise ramped up to 323,000 and then 371,00 viewers during the 7:00 and 8:00 p.m. hours.

During the rest of daytime, Fox News continued its first-place finishes, beating out second-place CNN in the demo and MSNBC, which was the runner-up in total viewers. Overall, Fox claimed 1.82 million viewers to MSNBC’s 1.24 million and CNN’s 1.09 million. It edged CNN 285,000 to 270,000 in the demo, with also-ran MSNBC coming in at 170,000.

Primetime was more of the same, as Fox News cleaned up with 3.69 million total viewers and 565,000 in A25 – 54 viewers. This easily beat CNN’s 1.62 million and 413,000 viewers and MSNBC’s 2.41 million and 355,000 viewers, respectively,

And during the 4:00 p.m. ratings slugfest, Fox News’ Your World with Neil Cavuto’s recent win streak came to an end in the demo, as CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper slipped into the lead on Wednesday with 298,000, just 6,000 more A25 – 54 viewers than Cavuto. But Tapper came in third in overall ratings with 1.26 million, as MSNBC’s Deadline: White House placed second why 1.87 million, as Cavuto kept its total viewer streak alive with 2.01 million.

