‘Now Let Me Talk!’ CPAC Organizer Matt Schlapp Clashes with Ari Melber in Crosstalk-Riddled Interview

Ari Melber ended up predictably throwing down with American Conservative Union leader Matt Schlapp during Wednesday’s installment of The Beat.

Schlapp, whose ACU organizes the Conservative Political Action Conference, was having a relatively civil discussion about the midterm elections with Melber. Then the MSNBC host then asked Schlapp if President Joe Biden won the election and the conversation got tense from there.

“We’ve also been covering the way democracy is playing out here as a midterm issue,” Melber stated. “When you look at this, you do acknowledge quickly that Joe Biden won the presidential election and that sedition is wrong, correct?”

Schlapp reacted impatiently.

“Oh, Ari, can we stop?” he replied. “Joe Biden is in the White House. I’ve said over and over again, he was sworn in. He’s my president. That does not belie the fact that we threw our voter ID and our election laws out the window in 2020, which has created huge concerns across this country.”

Schlapp continued to decry mail-in voting, which was used to a greater degree in 2020 than ever before due to the pandemic. He alleged that Democrats didn’t follow election laws.

“You’re saying asked and answered, which implies that you accept he won the election and you’re talking about voter ID,” Melber responded.

That led to this exchange:

SCHLAPP: I accept the fact that he was sworn in. I believe he’s the head of our government. MELBER: That’s a known fact. You would really, really sound bananas– SCHLAPP: But I wanna ask you a question back. MELBER: I’ll take your questions at the end when I do your show. My question for you is– SCHLAPP: Should you be able to choose which laws you follow when it comes to the election? Do you believe in rule of law or don’t you? MELBER: I know they teach this down at the Federalist Society training where you think you have a show and you ask the questions, but I invited you on– SCHLAPP: I’m not a lawyer. MELBER: I invited you on to do the interview. I want to put up something else that is serious. SCHLAPP: I’m asking you a serious question. MELBER: I heard your question. I’ll say it again. Don’t make me do it over and over on TV. When I do your show, I’ll take your questions, but– SCHLAPP: I guess you don’t have to follow all the laws. I get it.

Melber pivoted to a display at CPAC in August featuring a man portraying a Jan. 6 rioter in a prison cell.

“Does this kind of thing at CPAC glorify the people who are convicted of, as I mentioned, storming the Capitol, trespassing, and/or sedition, which has also now been confessed to?” Melber asked.

Schlapp deflected by pointing to the riots that came out of some Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

“You have dozens of people, literally hundreds of people that, after two years, the federal government is still going after,” he answered. “And we had two summers of Black Lives Matter violence – 24 dead people, a dead cop, the president of the United States was taken to a bunker–”

“If you care about the officers–” Melber tried to interrupt.

“Let me talk!” Schlapp shot back. “I know it’s your show. You get to ask the questions. You gotta let me answer.”

“Well, you’re changing the subject. I’ll let you finish, Matt.” Melber said.

Schlapp finished his point and Melber wrapped up the interview.

Watch above via MSNBC.

