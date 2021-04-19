OAN Fires Producer Who Confessed Network Staffers Didn’t Believe Election Lies

One America News Network, the pro-Trump station that embraced conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, fired a producer that spilled to the New York Times about working there.

Marty Golingan, a producer at OAN since 2016, confirmed that he had been fired on Monday.

The Times story interviewed 18 current and former employees of OAN that condemned the network’s dedication to misinformation. One former producer at the network said more than a dozen staffers left after the Jan. 6 attack, in which a horde of Trump supporters ransacked the Capitol building because they believed the 2020 election was fraudulent.

While most spoke on condition of anonymity, Golingan gave an on the record interview.

Per the Times:

He added that he and others at OAN disagreed with much of the channel’s coverage. “The majority of people did not believe the voter fraud claims being run on the air,” Mr. Golingan said in an interview, referring to his colleagues. He recalled seeing a photo of someone in the Capitol mob holding a flag emblazoned with the OAN logo. “I was like, OK, that’s not good,” Mr. Golingan said. “That’s what happens when people listen to us.”

Golingan also said that he had been reprimanded by OAN’s news director for referring to Joe Biden as “president” since the inauguration.

Robert Herring, the CEO of OAN, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]