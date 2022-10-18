‘Oh, Come On!’ Pelosi Flabbergasted When Andrea Mitchell Suggests Biden Could Have Done More On Abortion

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was shocked at the suggestion President Joe Biden and Democrats could have done more sooner to codify abortion rights in the face of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Appearing on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports on Tuesday, Pelosi discussed Democrats’ midterm chances, calls for “generational change” in the party, and plans for Biden to codify abortion rights should Democrats keep control of the House and gain seats in the Senate.

“Why did the president wait until now to make this major push for what he says will be a post-election call for a fast track on abortion rights nationwide?” host Andrea Mitchell asked Pelosi at one point, adding that the president could have taken action in the fall when a leak first hinted Roe v. Wade could on the chopping block.

“The president has been a very strong supporter of a woman’s right to choose. In your preview, you said, why’s he waiting until after the election instead of doing it now? We don’t have 60 votes in the Senate,” Pelosi responded.

“You don’t think he could have pushed harder in the Senate?” Mitchell began, her words eliciting shock from Pelosi.

“You think we would have gotten 10 Republican votes? You think we would have gotten 10 Republican votes? Oh, come on,” the Speaker said.

She threw in a “with all due respect” before continuing, and then argued Democrats were “ready” when the Supreme Court’s ruling came down, touting the party’s efforts ahead of the midterm elections. Pelosi echoed the president’s pledge that with a majority in the Senate, Democrats will codify abortion rights.

Speaking on Tuesday, Biden promised that the first bill he will sign as president if Democrats retain control of the House and gain seats in the Senate will be codifying abortion rights. He touted the fact that this would likely be in January, which would be the 50th anniversary of the original Roe v. Wade decision.

Watch above via MSNBC

