Towards the end of Monday’s coronavirus task force briefing, New York Magazine correspondent Olivia Nuzzi asked President Donald Trump about the coronavirus death toll being close to surpassing the total number of Americans that died in the Vietnam War.

“If an American president loses more Americans over the course of six weeks than died in the entirety of the Vietnam war, does he deserve to be reelected?” Nuzzi asked.

“We’ve lost a lot of people,” the president responded, “but if you look at what original projections were — 2.2 million — we’re probably heading to 60,000, 70,000. One person is far too many for this.”

He praised the work of the coronavirus task force and said, “The press doesn’t talk about ventilators anymore. They just don’t want to talk about them, and that’s okay. But the reason they don’t want to talk — that was a subject that nobody could get off of. They don’t want to talk about them.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

