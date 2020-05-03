New York Magazine’s Olivia Nuzzi defended her recent question to President Donald Trump about the coronavirus death toll after getting a fair amount of criticism.

Nuzzi asked the presidentasked the president, “f an American president loses more Americans over the course of six weeks than died in the entirety of the Vietnam war, does he deserve to be reelected?”

Stelter noted “some GOP operatives and pro-Trump media allies acted very offended by that question” before asking Nuzzi about the question.

“I think it’s important to put the question to Trump and to learn how he is thinking about these things. To his credit, obviously he often will attack the person asking the question… he did not do that in this case,” she responded. “He did seem to take it seriously, although he did not answer it directly and he did not appear to be offended at all. So I was surprised when many of his allies in the right-wing media came after me.”

On the subject of whether to carry the briefings, Nuzzi dismissed the idea that “airing the briefings live is somehow helping his campaign,” saying, “For Donald Trump, I think sunlight is the best disinfectant, and I heard from Donald Trump that both of these things cure diseases.”

