John Hinckley Jr.’s upcoming Brooklyn concert may be sold out, but it’s causing more than its fair share of outrage. On Fox News’ Outnumbered, panelists were taken aback by both the support from “hipsters” for the man who attempted to assassinate Ronald Reagan as well as his talent, or lack thereof.

“Leave it to Brooklyn,” Fox News host Pete Hegseth said in reaction to the Hinckley news on Thursday.

“These are the same hipsters who would wear t-shirts of Che Guevara and think he’s a hero. I mean, there is a willingness to hold up people who did sick and twisted things and then validate them,” he added. “I wish I had more original commentary than ‘it’s disgusting.'”

Hinckley’s concert, which is set for July 8 at the Market Hotel in Brooklyn, is sold out and was even defended by the venue with an insult to Reagan. Hinckley shot Reagan in 1981 and while the president recovered from his wounds, Reagan’s Press Secretary James Brady was left permanently disabled and died from his wounds 33 years after Hinckley shot him.

“Hinckley didn’t fuck up a billionth as many lives as the Reagan admin did,” the Market Hotel wrote in a statement on Twitter, a message that has since been deleted.

Co-host Emily Compagno argued the attention and fame Hinckley is receiving for his music equates to him profiting off of his crimes.

“This is a horrible human and everyone who purchases a ticket and supports this, in my opinion, is pretty horrible too. I believe in redemption, but I do not believe in supporting a criminal,” she said.

Compagno added that she has been in touch with a Secret Service agent involved in Hinckley’s case who lamented the “fandom” and “attention from women” the attempted assassin has received over the years.

Hinckley’s actual music did not go over well with the panelists either. Co-host Kayleigh McEnany called a quick clip of Hinckley covering This Land Is Your Land the “worst sound” she had ever heard.

Fox News host Shannon Bream revealed she’d listened to some Hinckley originals posted to his YouTube page and dubbed them equally “subpar,” though she noted they get personal as he sings about going through “dark nights” and finding hope.

When Hinckley shot Reagan, he also hit a Secret Service agent named Timothy McCarthy and a police officer named Thomas Delahanty.

Hinckley, who shot Reagan in a twisted attempt to gain favor with actress Jodie Foster, was found to be legally insane and he served three decades at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. All the restrictions remaining since his release in 2016 will be lifted in June of this year, a month before his big show.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com