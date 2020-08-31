President Donald Trump defended his supporters who traveled to Portland this past weekend when confronted by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins at Monday’s White House briefing.

Violent clashes broke out in Portland and resulted in the fatal shooting of one man, identified as a supporter of the right-wing group Patriot Prayer.

Collins said to the president that while he is condemning left-wing political violence, “you did not mention that your supporters were also in Portland this weekend firing paintball guns at people, some sort of pepper spray.”

Collins asked Trump if he would “condemn what some of your supporters did.”

“I understand they had large numbers of people that were supporters,” he said, “but that was a peaceful protest, and paint is a defensive mechanism. Paint is not bullets. Your supporters, your supporters, and they shot a young gentleman and killed him. Not with paint, but with a bullet.”

“These people, they protested peacefully, they went in very peacefully,” Trump continued, saying they’re just disturbed by the crime they’re seeing in cities. “They say this is not our country. That was a peaceful protest, totally.”

Collins continued trying to ask Trump questions, but he moved on to another reporter who asked about Kyle Rittenhouse.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

