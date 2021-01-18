Pamela Anderson appeared on Fox News Monday night to tell Tucker Carlson that President Donald Trump should pardon Wikileaks’ Julian Assange.

After Carlson’s monologue calling for Trump to pardon Assange, he brought on Anderson and told viewers she’s “been in close contact with Julian Assange.”

Anderson said, “Like you said, it’s freedom of the press, freedom of speech. If we don’t have that, we don’t have a democracy. I really thank you for what you’re saying and I think, like you said, this is a defining moment for the president.”

“This is why he’s president,” Anderson continued. “This is his time to shine. To really make an impression on the world that this was freedom of speech. Because if this goes to trial, that’s the end of the First Amendment.”

She said people around Trump might try to “bully” him out of doing it but added, “He needs to do the right thing.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]