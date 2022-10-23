Pelosi: I Don’t Think Trump is ‘Man Enough’ to Testify Before Jan. 6 Committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mocked Donald Trump while predicting that the former president won’t comply with the January 6th Committee subpoenaing him for evidence and sworn testimony.

MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart interviewed Pelosi on The Sunday Show and brought up the subpoena for Trump — which demands numerous documents about the ex-president’s actions during the storming of the U.S. Capitol and calls on him to testify.

“Do you think he will actually appear for the deposition?” Capehart asked. “What does it say to the American people if he does not?”

Pelosi’s answer: “I don’t think he is man enough to show up.”

Capehart couldn’t hear Pelosi at first due to technical difficulties, but the House Speaker repeated herself, which drew a shocked “oh!” from the MSNBC host.

“I don’t think his lawyers will want him to show up,” Pelosi continued, “because he has to testify under oath. But I don’t think he’ll show up. I don’t think he is man enough. We’ll see if he is man enough to show up. And the public should make their judgment. No one is above the law! If we believe that, then they should make a judgment about how he responds to that request.”

Capehart returned to his question about the implications of Trump refusing the subpoena, and Pelosi said “they should take that he thinks he is above the law” in that scenario.

“He isn’t honoring the oath we take to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” she said. “That is a serious oath that we all take, and clearly, the rest of us had more respect for the office he held, then he had.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

