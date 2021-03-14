Pelosi Stops Short of Saying Cuomo Should Resign: He ‘Should Look Inside His Heart’ to See If He Can ‘Govern Effectively’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hedged when questioned on whether New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) should resign in light of the scandals he faces over his administration and personal conduct.

As Pelosi appeared on ABC’s This Week to promote the American Rescue Plan, George Stephanopoulos asked her about how Cuomo is under growing pressure from Democrats for him to resign between his nursing home scandal and numerous accusations of sexual harassment. The House Speaker was specifically if she thinks Cuomo should resign after saying there should be “zero tolerance” for harassment.

Pelosi responded by pointing to measures addressing sexual harassment in the House of Representatives. She then opined that the investigation into Cuomo should be allowed to play out first.

“What I said at the time — that these revelations came forward — I said what these women had said must be treated with respect, they are credible and serious charges, and then I called for an investigation,” Pelosi said. “I have confidence in the attorney general of New York. She has called for an expeditious investigation.”

Pelosi went on to suggest that its up to Cuomo to figure out whether he can still govern while he’s bogged down by controversy.

In terms of generally speaking, people have to look inside themselves and say — and Governor Cuomo also — how effective is their leadership in leading the state under the circumstances that are there? But I do think that the women deserve to hear the results of these investigations, as does the governor.

As Pelosi reiterated “no tolerance for sexual harassment,” Stephanopoulos asked her “can [Cuomo] be an effective leader now?” He also asked her to clarify that she was not calling on Cuomo to resign.

“I think we should see the results, but he may decide,” Pelosi responded. “Hopefully this result will be soon, and what I’m saying is the governor should look inside his heart, he loves New York, to see if he can govern effectively.”

Watch above, via ABC.

