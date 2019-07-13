comScore
Pence Calls CNN ‘So Dishonest’ for Coverage of Visit to Border Facilities: Didn’t Show ‘Full Story’

By Josh FeldmanJul 13th, 2019, 10:10 am

Vice President Mike Pence toured two border facilities yesterday and one of them is getting a lot of attention for the details described by reporters allowed access:

In tweets posted to Pence’s official Twitter account last night, the vice president touted the conditions at the facility holding families and children, saying “all told us they were being treated well,” and blaming Democrats for the overcrowding at the second facility.

But the VP also went after CNN for being “so dishonest” and said they didn’t capture the “whole story”:

Pence sat down for an interview with CNN’s Pamela Brown last night (video above). The interview broadcast on CNN included video footage from the overcrowded facility.

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

