Vice President Mike Pence was recently confronted in an interview about whether he would say the phrase “Black Lives Matter.” He did not, and once again declined in a new interview with CBS News’ John Dickerson.

Pence first talked about the messages from the protests across the country, saying, “There’s no excuse for what happened to George Floyd. But there’s also no excuse for the rioting and looting and violence that ensued.”

He slammed the idea of defunding the police and said Americans want “us to fund the police with additional training and support and also improve the lives of the people in our African-American community.”

Dickerson said at one point, “One thing protesters would like to hear is leaders say black lives matter. You won’t say that. Why?”

Pence started by invoking Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and talked up progress America has made before saying, “As a pro-life American, I also believe that all life matters, born and unborn.”

He went on to slam leaders of the BLM movement for “a political agenda of the radical left that would defund the police.”

“Leave that out of it. Just the phrase,” Dickerson said.

Pence continued to rip BLM leaders for their “radical left agenda” and “calls for the kind of violence that has beset the very communities that they say that they’re advocating for.”

“So you won’t say black lives matter?” Dickerson asked.

“John, I really believe that all lives matter,” Pence said.

You can watch above, via CBS.

