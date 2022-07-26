Pence, Who Trump Supporters Tried to Hang: ‘I Don’t Know That Our Movement is That Divided’

Despite the circumstances that brought his relationship with Donald Trump to a bitter end, former Vice President Mike Pence dismissed the idea of a Republican Party divide between himself and his former running mate.

Pence spoke at the Young America’s Foundation’s National Conservative Student Conference on Tuesday, where he called for a nationwide abortion ban as he outlined his vision for America’s future. During the event, Pence took a question from a Gettysburg College student who remarked on “a divide between [you and Trump] on your outlook on what the future of the conservative movement might be.”

“Do you think that this divide extends to the rest of the conservative movement?” The student asked. “What do you think we can do to alleviate it?

Pence answered by saying “I couldn’t be more proud of the record of the Trump-Pence administration.” He touted the previous administration’s agenda before adding” I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to serve as vice president.”

So, I don’t know that our movement is that divided. I don’t know that the president and I differ on issues, but we may differ on focus. I truly do believe that elections are about the future, and that it’s absolutely essential at a time when so many Americans are hurting, so many families are struggling, that we don’t give way to the temptation to look back. But I think the time has come for us to offer a bold positive agenda to bring America back and I’ll continue to carry that message all across this nation.

Of course, Pence’s remarks gloss over the fact that Trump continues to despise him for refusing to carry out the plan to overturn Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election. This fragmentation happened on the same day Trump egged on his supporters who violently stormed the U.S. Capitol and called for Pence to be hanged to death.

Trump has defended his supporters who came within 40 feet of Pence that day, and the January 6th Committee’s investigative findings show the president thought his vice president deserved to be executed.

Pence’s remarks are underscored by the fact that he and Trump are holding separate events in Washington D.C. today, plus the competing endorsements they’ve made recently among Republicans running for office. Nonetheless, Pence’s strategy seems to revolve around touting his involvement with the Trump administration before the ex-president’s supporters tried to hunt him down.

As Pence gave his speech, his Twitter account promoted his upcoming memoir So Help Me God.

Excited to announce that “So Help Me God” will be available on November 15! It is my story of faith and public service for the country I love so much! https://t.co/dIbvpaYVkL pic.twitter.com/ny5jg4dRX0 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 26, 2022

Simon & Schuster is publishing the book, and they provided an interesting note in the descriptor for it on their website:

The most robust defense of the Trump record of anyone who served in the administration, So Help Me God also chronicles President Trump’s severing of their relationship on January 6, 2021, when Pence kept his oath to the Constitution.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

