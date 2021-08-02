Peter Doocy Asks Psaki If Obama Setting ‘Wrong Example’ on Covid With Birthday Party

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki Monday if former President Barack Obama is “setting the wrong example” about covid-19 with plans for his 60th birthday party.

The 44th president is planning a party at Martha’s Vineyard with a few hundred guests. According to Axios, the party will be outdoors and “all guests are asked to be vaccinated,” in addition to a covid coordinator being present.

Doocy asked Monday, “Is President Obama setting the wrong example about how serious covid-19 is by hosting a big birthday party with hundreds of people this week?”

Psaki said Obama’s team could offer more specifics, but added, “What CDC has provided guidance on is for indoor settings in high or substantial high zones of covid cases.”

“This event, according to all the public reporting, is outdoors and in a moderate zone, but in addition, there is testing requirements and other steps they are taking which I’m sure they can outline for you in more detail,” she added.

Doocy asked if there’s concern the party “might become a super-spreader event.”

“The guidance is about what steps people can take when they’re in public settings,” Psaki responded, “indoor settings specifically was the new guidance, to keep themselves and others safe. In terms of what protocols they are taking, I would refer you to them and I’m sure they can give you more details.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com