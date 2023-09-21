Peter Navarro Tells MSNBC’s Ari Melber He Thinks Trump is Cooked: ‘I Don’t Think’ He’ll Beat Jack Smith Case

Former Donald Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro put his old boss’s legal chances into dire terms by predicting the ex-president would not prevail against Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Navarro was defiant on Wednesday in an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, which largely focused on his conviction for two counts of contempt of Congress after refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House January 6 Committee.

Since Trump is facing charges in Washington D.C. over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and he won’t go on trial until March, Melber asked Navarro “Do you think Trump can beat this case in Washington against Jack Smith?”

“No, I don’t,” Navarro answered. He expanded on this by complaining his jury won’t be favorable enough to Trump, so he doubts they will be during the ex-president’s trial.

I have great respect for the jury. They took the time out. They did their civic duty. Fine. Good. But 50 people were going through voir dire there. There wasn’t a single Trump supporter in the whole bunch, and there were many people who expressed concern or animus towards Donald Trump. Yet they still could be seated. They still could be seated. If they said that that animus would not affect their verdict. And we know in the district that’s 92 percent voted for Biden and over 60 percent registered Democrats. Look, if I had a jury and I pulled it from MSNBC versus Newsmax or Fox, you might not come up with the same outcome.

Watch above via MSNBC.

