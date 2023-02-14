‘Politics at Play?’ Fox’s Outnumbered Insinuates Biden Admin is Deliberately Ignoring Chemical Disaster Because It’s in a ‘Trump County’

A Fox News panel raised the idea that the Biden administration and the media aren’t responding to the Ohio train derailment with greater urgency because of their political dislike for the people who live in red states.

Outnumbered used their Tuesday A block to discuss the news that the chemical spill from the East Palestine train derailment was more toxic than originally reported, which is prompting numerous health and environmental concerns for the area. The ongoing disaster has prompted criticism for Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as news watchers ask why he and the federal government aren’t taking more dramatic steps to address the crisis.

After Dagen McDowell fumed over the Biden administration’s “disdain” for those caught up in the catastrophe, #OneLuckyGuy Sean Duffy went further by suggesting the administration might not be doing more because the county overwhelmingly voted for Donald Trump in 2020.

First off, to Dagen’s point, fish are dying, animals are dying, and the government comes in and says ‘It’s safe to move back?’ Is the reason is that, in East Palestine, 70 percent of them voted for Donald Trump, only 30 percent of them voted for Joe Biden. Is it politics at play here? And by the way, I thought this was an administration above all else — yes, they care about ESG, they care about race — but more than anything, they care about the environment. This is an environmental disaster, and they are nowhere to be found!

Lisa Boothe added, “I can’t help but wonder: if this was happening in Ukraine, would the Left care more? Would the media care more instead of a Trump county? Is that why this has been ignored for so long by most of the media?”

And beyond that, I wonder: is something bigger at play here? There just seem to be too many things going on in the country. We’re talking about multiple flying objects, multiple train derailments, we’re talking about the FAA — for the first time since 9/11 — grounding all planes. We’re talking about power outages going out on Capitol Hill, social media went down recently, airports with power outages. So I don’t know. It just seems to be a lot of things coinciding at the exact same time for it to just be a coincidence.

Harris Faulkner argued it is reasonable to speculate the Biden administration is neglecting Ohio as a political punishment.

That’s the thing. So, for anyone who would argue ‘Oh that is conspiracy thinking.’ When you are so silent with the facts, and people are living lives with the doubt and with pain and with the death knell of their livestock, what do you think they’re going to do? What do you think they are going to think? If you aren’t going to help them — they are suffering — they are going to think nefarious things about the people who refused to help.

