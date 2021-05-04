Pollster Frank Luntz Says ‘We Could Save Thousands of Lives’ If Biden and Trump Would Give Each Other Credit on Vaccines

Pollster Frank Luntz said Tuesday that the U.S. vaccine rollout could be improved by President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump giving each other credit on the covid-19 vaccines.

Luntz spoke with CNN’s Jake Tapper Tuesday after conducing a focus group with previously vaccine-hesitant Americans who ultimately decided to get the shot. And overwhelmingly, people in the focus group were convinced by friends, family members, and medical experts addressing their concerns.

Tapper asked Luntz what the “biggest barrier” is to getting hesitant Republicans vaccinated.

Luntz immediately started by saying people can’t “demonize them.”

“We know that the most important person in all of this is their own doctor, and that’s one of the reasons why I’ve been reaching out to medical groups across the country and being active with the doctors caucus within the Republicans,” he said, emphasizing the need to “take out the politics.”

One way he suggested taking politics out of it was the former president and the current president crediting each other:

“I have a dream that Joe Biden will actually credit Donald Trump and Operation Warp Speed for getting the vaccines to market so quickly. I have a dream that Donald Trump will actually credit Joe Biden for getting the vaccines out to people, and that the two of them will credit their own doctors and let their own doctors then deliver the rest of the message. Jake, we could save thousands of lives if Joe Biden and Donald Trump together would credit each other and then let the doctors speak for the rest of the 30 or 60 seconds. That would move people. That would get people’s attention and would actually get them vaccinated.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

