Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie proved prescient Wednesday morning on the set of Good Morning America. Just hours before the transcript of a phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was released.

During the 7 AM hour, host George Stephanopoulos to the exiled Trump transition leader to opine on “how serious a threat” the eventual release of the transcript presents to the President.

Christie immediately downplayed the significance and dismissed the “seismic reaction” that Democrats are having, calling it an “overreaction.”

Stephanopoulos pressed his guest saying “if the president of the United States was encouraging a foreign leader to investigate a political rival, that is arguably an impeachable offense.”

But Christie brought up context to better understand what would be in the transcript before painting what would ostensibly be worst-case scenario.

“For instance, if he’s saying, listen, do me a favor, go investigate Joe Biden, that’s one thing,” Christie offered, adding “If he’s saying, listen, I’m concerned about corruption, you’ve just gotten elected. we send hundreds of millions of dollars over there, you need to start looking at this, for instance, one of the things that occurred was the Hunter Biden situation, that becomes totally different.”

Guess what phrase the transcript included?

Though the specific request was related to cybersecurity firm Crowd strike, Trump did ask his Ukrainian counterpart to do him a favor.

According to the transcript, Trump said “I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. I would like you to find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine, they say Crowdstrike…”

Notably, Trump never asked Zelensky to investigate Biden as a favor, but he did ask him to “look into it.” From the transcript

Trump: There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it… It sounds horrible to me.

So the scenario that Chris Christie painted on GMA just hours before the transcript was released was remarkably on the nose. Just not in the way that he may have intended.

