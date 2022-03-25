Rachel Campos-Duffy Blames CPAC for Getting Its Videos Pulled from YouTube: ‘Shame on CPAC’

Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy criticized CPAC for putting its videos on YouTube on Friday, following the platform removing several CPAC videos that violated YouTube’s “election integrity policy.”

“They shouldn’t have even given YouTube the opportunity to censor them, they should’ve been on Rumble and Fox Nation,” Campos-Duffy said on Fox & Friends.

According to a report from the Washington Examiner, footage of speakers from two days out of the four-day conference was censored, including 17 current and former members of Congress and a governor.

YouTube Policy Communications Manager Ivy Choi told the Examiner that it removed content “for violating our election integrity policy,” adding that its “policies apply to everyone, regardless of the uploader’s political views, and while we do allow content that provides additional context such as countervailing views, the content we removed from this channel was footage that did not provide sufficient context.”

Campos-Duffy assailed YouTube as a “Chinese-style” company “that doesn’t believe in free speech” before criticizing CPAC for using YouTube over platforms like Fox Nation or Rumble.

“I’m an American and if we want to talk about election integrity and the interference of Big Tech on this election, we ought to be able to do it,” she said. “I say shame on CPAC, and I say that because they shouldn’t have been on YouTube. They had Fox Nation they could have streamed it on, they also add Rumble, which is a free speech platform.”

“YouTube is not about free speech. YouTube is a Chinese-style capitalist company that doesn’t believe in free speech, doesn’t believe in a free enterprise because they’re monopolists largely, and also, they hate conservatives,” she continued. “And as CPAC should be leading the charge of making sure that conservatives understand that we ought to stop giving money to companies, and by the way, also universities, that hate us and want to undermine our values.”

Watch above, via Fox News

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com