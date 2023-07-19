Rand Paul Somehow Claims ‘We’re Out Of Ammo Now, We’re Out Of Money’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) claimed on Wednesday that the U.S. government is out of ammunition and money.

Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of Kudlow on Fox Business, Paul was asked about the Biden administration’s ongoing aid to Ukraine.

“The White House is saying another billion dollars to the Ukraine war,” Larry Kudlow noted. “I don’t think American voters want unlimited commitment to the Ukraine war. And I know you have spoken out on this. What’s your latest thinking? Why does no one want to have some kind of a peace deal?”

Paul, who opposes aid to Ukraine, responded by saying the U.S. can’t afford to keep aiding the country as it tries to ward off Russia’s invasion.

“From a fiscal conservative perspective, it makes no sense to borrow money from China to send it to Ukraine,” Paul replied. “It’s not like we’re sending them surplus funds. It’s like, ‘Oh, we have surplus ammo around.’ We’re actually out of ammo now, we’re out of money. And so, there’s no real sense in continuing to do this.”

Given that the U.S. is continuing to fulfill its debt obligations, the longtime conservative claim that the government is out of money has never come to fruition.

As for that ammunition, his claim appears to derive from a comment by President Joe Biden that the U.S. is running low on a particular type of ammo – in this case, 155m artillery shells.

The senator added that continuing to aid Ukraine will extend the war.

“This war can go on forever,” he added. “I don’t think the Russians are ever leaving Crimea. I don’t think the Ukrainians have the might to push them out. If the endpoint Russia has to leave Crimea and all other parts they occupy of Ukraine then the war goes on, it will be a war of attrition over many, many years and the Ukrainian people are suffering horribly.”

Some Republicans have suggested the Biden administration facilitate a “peaceful” end to the war. However, it is unclear if Russia would even consider ending its attack for anything short of receiving large swaths of Ukrainian territory and perhaps the removal of Ukraine’s president.

Watch above via Fox Business Network.

