Randi Weingarten GOES OFF on ‘Pathetic’ Mike Pompeo for Calling Her the ‘Most Dangerous Person in the World’

Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers, struck back at former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for claiming she’s more “dangerous” than actual authoritarian dictators.

The two have been locked in a rhetorical battle ever since the Pompeo went off on Weingarten in an interview where he blasted her over the “filth” and “crap” being taught in America’s schools.

“I get asked, ‘Who’s the most dangerous person in the world?’ Pompeo told Semafor. “Is it [Kim Jong-Un], is it Xi Jinping?’” said Pompeo. “The most dangerous person in the world is Randi Weingarten. It’s not a close call.”

Pompeo has kept on attacking teachers unions for pushing “toxic wokeness,” and Weingarten fired back by calling him “desperate” and inciteful for pandering to “extremist” Republicans while he mulls a run for president.

Weingarten appeared Wednesday on Morning Joe, and she continued her icy counterattack:

Look, you know, I guess he’s running for president. I mean, he has all the extremist talking points down. But this is, you know in all seriousness, this is what really bothers me about what he did. The word “filth.” He called what educators do in schools all across America filthy. The people who every single day get up, they never get paid enough for what they do. They have been dealing with all the anxieties and the aftershocks and aftereffects of Covid for children, including the mental health crises. They’ve been teaching kids to read for years. We teach AP, we teach CTE, I can go through all the pneumonics, but what he’s doing is making it harder for teachers all across America to teach kids. To bring parents and teachers together. That’s what is pathetic about what he’s doing. He knows better. He’s a West Point boy. He knows better, but he’s doing this to try to win a Republican primary, and he’s hurting kids, and the effort of teachers to bring the country back together.

Watch above via MSNBC.

