Joe Scarborough Blames Trump, Cruz and Hawley: ‘Helped Flip the Senate to the Democratic Party’ with Plot to Overturn Election

Joe Scarborough made clear that the responsibility for the apparent flipping to a Democratic-controlled Senate lies with Senators Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz. He also made clear that, in his esteem, President Donald Trump deserves just as much blame as well.

The Georgia run-off elections took place on Tuesday and Rev. Raphael Warnock has been projected as the winner against his Republican opponent, outgoing Senator Kelly Loeffler. Jon Ossoff currently holds a slim lead over David Perdue, and with a majority of uncounted votes coming from Democratic strongholds, Ossoff looks likely to win that race as well.

If that happens, there will be the same number of Democratic Senators as there are Republican, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris breaking the tie, giving the Democratic party control of the Senate, the House, and the White House. It is a stunning political rebuke of the Trump administration and a Republican party that enabled his behavior, seeing as, in 2017, the GOP controlled the Senate, the House, and the White House.

Who is to blame? According to the Morning Joe host, the interference into the presidential election results by a handful of Republican senators is to blame.

“Kelly Loeffler desperately announced at the very end that she was going to join Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley,” he noted Wednesday morning, referencing Cruz and Hawley’s plan to object to the certification of the Electoral College set for Wednesday. “And those people who probably helped flip the Senate to the Democratic party along with Donald Trump.”

“We’d been talking for some time about how some Republicans, like Mitch McConnell, were very concerned that this is exactly what could happen if Donald Trump had his way,” Scarborough continued. “Looks like Donald Trump is going to flip the Senate to Chuck Schumer, and it will be Donald Trump and Josh Hawley, and Ted Cruz responsible for making Bernie Sanders the chairman of the budget committee.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

