Ray Epps’ Lawyer Torches Fox News and Tucker Carlson Over ‘Lies’ About Client, Who Is Suing the Network

A lawyer representing Ray Epps in a civil lawsuit against Fox News blasted the network after his client pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot on Wednesday.

Like many supporters of former President Donald Trump, Epps believed Trump’s false claim that the 2020 presidential election had been rigged. Ultimately, that claim helped spawn the insurrection at the Capitol, where Trump loyalists attempted to overturn the election results.

In the wake of the incident, right-wing personalities such as then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson alleged that Epps was actually a federal agent who was trying to stoke violence that day.

Michael Teter, who is the lead counsel in Epps’ civil suit against Fox, issued the following statement after his client pleaded guilty in his criminal case:

From the very moment that Ray Epps learned the FBI sought to identify him, Ray cooperated and has taken responsibility for his actions. Today’s hearing and the plea agreement reached with the Department of Justice is further proof of that. It is also powerful evidence of the absurdity of Fox News’s and Tucker Carlson’s lies that sought to turn Ray into a scapegoat for January 6. Had Ray been charged earlier, Fox News would have called him a hero and political prisoner. Instead, Fox News spread falsehoods about Ray that have cost him his livelihood and safety. And to this day, Fox News has not retracted the lies or even reported on Ray’s prosecution. Fox News should take a lesson from Ray and accept responsibility for its conduct. If it won’t, we are confident that a civil jury will impose that accountability itself.

Fox has already settled one major defamation suit this year, with Dominion Voting Systems. After the 2020 election, several Fox hosts and guests suggested or claimed Dominion rigged the election against Trump. The network settled the suit for $787.5 million.

Epps’ complaint against Fox alleges he has faced extreme hardship since the conspiracy theories about him began making the rounds:

Fox’s portrayal of Epps has caused Epps significant damages, as a result of the false statements, Epps has suffered the single and indivisible injuries discussed previously, including but not limited to: being harassed and receiving death threats; forced to spend money to protect himself and his family; forced to give up his businesses and sell his home; forced to flee and live in isolation; and forced to face financial ruin, loss of income; loss of earning capacity loss of business and business opportunities; suffering, both mental and physical in nature; mental anguish; public humiliation; anxiety; loss of sleep; and loss of appetite.

