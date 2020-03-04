South Carolina Congressman and House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC), whose influential endorsement helped fuel former Vice President Joe Biden’s political resurrection for the Democratic nomination, pushed 2020 candidate Mike Bloomberg on Wednesday to drop from the race after a lackluster performance on Super Tuesday.

Touting Biden’s successes on Morning Joe, Clyburn did congratulate Bloomberg, “I guess mayor Bloomberg is demonstrating once again what a class guy he is.”

But Clyburn went onto reports the billionaire is currently reassessing whether he has a path to the White House.

Clyburn then stated his hopes Bloomberg will “coalesce” around Biden, similar to other 2020 hopefuls who have dropped from the race, including Senator Amy Klobuchar and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg.

“And I hope he will really coalesce around Joe Biden like the rest of us will and have a tremendous victory in November,” the Democratic party leader stated.

Asked by New Day’s anchor Alisyn Camerota, “Have you heard that mayor Bloomberg is dropping out this morning?”

Clyburn replied, “I’ve heard that on some media sources that he’s ‘reassessing’ this morning. I’m saying that I would suggest that they will coalesce around Joe Biden. I have no idea what he’s going to do. I would love to see him — I really like him as well. I’ve gotten to know him. And he’s — he really — on business, he’s much more of a sort of a nice guy than it seems to be in the political arena.”

“And what about senator Elizabeth Warren?” Camerota asked.

“Well, Senator Elizabeth Warren, I think that after — looked like she finished third in Massachusetts. I would reassess if I were her as well,” Clyburn chimed in.

Clyburn then reacted to James Carville‘s salute to him for the turnaround for Joe Biden’s campaign, which was on full display on Super Tuesday.

“Oh, come on. I know James. He’s a great guy. I really like him. We’ve talked a lot. I have not seen him recently. I’m glad I did see him a few weeks ago. I was down for the LSU/Clemson game. I’m glad I didn’t see him that night,” Clyburn concluded.

Watch above, via CNN.

