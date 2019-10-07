Democratic Rep. Jim Himes told Morning Joe that whistleblowers are coming forward because officials in President Donald Trump’s administration have had enough with him.

“Donald Trump is so concerned about Democrats,” host Joe Scarborough noted. “He’s always going after Nancy Pelosi, going after Chuck Schumer or going after Adam Schiff, it seems to me his greatest challenge doesn’t come from Democrats, it comes from White House insiders who have simply had enough.”

Himes agreed, saying the House Intelligence Committee is catching “a constant stream of pop flies that come out of the White House.”

“Even before the whistleblower stuff or concurrent with the whistleblower stuff happening, you had senior officials who were talking to the media about things that they saw,” Himes said. “You’re still hearing leaks about the nature of the president’s conversations with Russia. I mean, there aren’t a whole lot of people who are listening in on those conversations. And those people have finally said, this is crazy, this is enough. I need to talk to the press or I need to go through the whistleblower process.”

David Ignatius then asked if the House was close to drawing up actual articles of impeachment.

“I think we have two or three more things to do,” Himes responded. “Number one, we need to learn more about what exactly was done within the State Department to visit retribution on people who weren’t on the Giuliani train.”

“The other thing I’m interested in, to what links did the White House go to cover this behavior up?” Himes queried.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

