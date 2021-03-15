Senator Ron Johnson (R- WI) said Monday there was “nothing racial” about his comments on the Capitol mob, Black Lives Matter, and antifa.

Last week Johnson said he didn’t feel threatened by Trump supporters in D.C. on January 6th, but said he may have been concerned if it was a Black Lives Matter/Antifa mob.

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo asked Johnson about “the woke mob” criticizing him for those comments.

“I wasn’t talking about the people that actually stormed the Capitol and assaulted police officers. I condemned that. As I condemn, quite honestly, anybody that rioted in the summer leftist activists sparked riots as well,” Johnson said.

“I was just talking about the vast majority of people that I know that are Trump supporters that love law enforcement, support law enforcement, would never even think of rioting or breaking the law. And that’s the vast majority of people that came here to Washington, D.C.,” he said.

Johnson said “it’s completely been blown out of proportion” and told Bartiromo, “There’s nothing racial in my comments whatsoever. The left is happy to use the race card whenever they can. This is about riots and rioters and leftist activists and anarchists.”

