Ron Johnson Wildly Claims An ‘Elite Group of People’ ‘Preplanned’ Pandemic Response to Take Away Americans’ Freedoms

Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) spoke about the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccines on Friday morning with the Wisconsin Republican wildly claiming it was “all pre-planned by an elite group of people” as part of an ongoing scheme to take away Americans’ freedoms.

The conversation began with Bartiromo hyping ivermectin, a prescription used to treat infections caused by roundworms, threadworms, and other parasites, as a cure for Covid-19.

“Senator, I remember talking with you repeatedly during Covid about your upset that you were they were trying to cancel you because you were talking to doctors to try to find out the right ways to treat Covid without having to get too many boosters and Covid shots. I remember I took ivermectin! And, you know, it was hard to do because initially the pharmacist wanted to report my doctor and he didn’t want it. You know, I mean, I had to like, it was hard to find my doctor to finally, you know, address this and prescribe ivermectin. He did, my Covid was gone in a day when I took ivermectin. And now three years later, the FDA says, Oh, yeah, that’s fine. Take ivermectin. What?” Bartiromo asked.

Johnson quickly agreed with the sentiment and replied, “And Maria, you know, the doctors I’ve been dealing with and talking to for years now, they believe that probably hundreds of thousands of Americans lost their lives because they were denied real treatment.”

Notably, the FDA has not changed its guidance related to ivermectin. Bartiromo appeared to cite an article from the Falun Gong new religious movement-backed website the Epoch Times, which covered an FDA lawyer arguing in court that the agency never barred doctors from prescribing the drug — that it simply recommended against its use.

“And they were denied it because the FDA sabotaged, for example, ivermectin, who said, come on, you all, you’re not a cow, you’re not a horse,” Johnson continued, citing an FDA tweet discouraging people from using the over the counter veterinary version of the drug.

After praising Bartiromo for her courage in standing up for ivermectin, Johnson added, “We are going down a very dangerous path. But it’s the path that is being laid out in plan by an elite group of people. That want to take total control over our lives. And that’s what they’re doing bit by bit. They do it by increasing massive government spending, increasing the size of government takeover of the truth.”

“It’s just extraordinary to me that, you know, the government was working with social media to amplify lies and suppress truth and has been doing so repeatedly. I mean, you know, we just saw the Facebook story, the Twitter, the Twitter files all of the time, all the way. Government officials from the CDC, the FBI, CIA, I mean, a thousand people, according to the reporters working on the Twitter files, worked with social media to amplify lies and suppress truth. Why couldn’t the American people know that you know, there were other alternatives to treat Covid? Why can’t the American people know that there were side effects with the vaccine?” Bartiromo followed up.

“This is all pre-planned by an elite group of people. That’s what I’m talking about Event 201 occurred in late 2019, prior to the rest of us knowing about this pandemic,” Johnson replied, referring to a Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security conference that looked at how to deal with a global pandemic. The event was held in partnership with the World Economic Forum and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, two groups that have become the focus of anti-establishment conspiracy theorists in recent years.

“Yet this is very concerning in terms of what has happened, what is happening, and what continues to be planned for our loss of freedom. Again, it needs to be exposed, but unfortunately, there are very few people, even in Congress, willing to take a look at this. They all push the vaccine. They don’t want to be made aware of the fact that vaccines might have caused injuries, might have caused death that so many people just simply don’t want to admit they were wrong. And they’re going to do everything they can to make sure that they’re not proven wrong. We’re up against a very powerful group of people here,” Johnson concluded.

Watch the full clip above via Fox Business Network.

