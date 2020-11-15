President-elect Joe Biden’s chief-of-staff Ronald Klain, on Meet The Press with anchor Chuck Todd on Sunday, dismissed President Donald Trump’s early-morning tweet stating that Biden “won,” due to the election being “rigged.”

The tweet which Trump sent out appeared to concede he had lost the 2020 election to Biden. “He won because the Election was Rigged,” Trump tweeted.

He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more! https://t.co/Exb3C1mAPg — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

“The president this morning has tweeted something that a lot of folks are trying to interpret, because the first line is, ‘he won because the election was rigged.’ And the president’s tweet goes through his tweet for all of the reasons why he believes this election is unfair. But it’s the first time he said he won. And our own reporting, Mr. Klain, we asked an official and said is this the closest we’re going to get to President Trump admitting that Joe Biden won and we were told yes, and this is the beginning of a concession process,” the anchor stated.

“Do you accept that as sort of step one here?” Todd asked Klain.

“I accept it as a further confirmation of the reality Joe Biden won the election and not through any of the rest of that tweet, not through fraud or anything else the president is baselessly alleging,” Klain fired back. “He won because he got more votes.”

“If the president is prepared to recognize that reality, it’s positive. Donald Trump’s Twitter feed does not make Joe Biden president or not president. The American people did that,” Klain declaired.

