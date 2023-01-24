Ruben Gallego Calls Kyrsten Sinema ‘The Worst Thing You Can Be in Politics’

Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) ripped Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) as a corporatist who is at the service of the highest bidders.

The congressman has announced his candidacy for her seat. It is unclear if she will run for reelection.

Sinema left the Democratic Party in December and switched to independent. She had come under intense pressure from liberals after opposing a federal minimum wage raise and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. She is also a fervent supporter of the filibuster, which allows 41 senators to block legislation.

On Tuesday, Gallego appeared on MSNBC’s The ReidOut, where Joy Reid asked him about Sinema’s opposition to the voting rights bill.

“It helps her if you don’t make it easier to vote – young voters, voters of color, that makes it harder for them – that’s good for her,” Reid said. “Who is she and how did she get this way?”

“I don’t think she voted against voting rights because she had some cynical ploy to keep her in office,” Gallego responded. “In my opinion, it’s actually kind of worse than that. She did it to curry favor with the powerful, the rich, and the Republicans.”

He added, “It’s her way of sticking it to the Democrats.”

After praising the late former Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), Gallego knocked Sinema for calling Lewis a “friend,” only to vote against a voting rights bill with his name on it.

“She’s for sale,” the congressman concluded. “And that’s the worst thing you can be in politics.”

