comScore

Rudy Giuliani Draws Outrage for Using 9/11 to Warn of Danger from Police Protesters

By Ken MeyerSep 11th, 2019, 11:22 am

Rudy Giuliani Dares House Dems to Investigate Him

Rudy Giuliani raised eyebrows by commemorating the anniversary of 9/11 with a seeming comparison of police protesters and America’s enemies.

Giuliani, who became known as America’s Mayor after the attacks on New York City, tweeted out a commercial early in the morning from Grunt Style, an online clothing brand that heavily emphasizes veterans and national pride in their products. As you can see below, the video focuses on a police officer and military veteran preparing to engage a crowd of flag-burning protesters as they demonstrate against the police.

The commercial was made in 2018, and while the patriotic element is obvious, it’s unclear what police protests have to do with remembering the day in which approximately 3,000 Americans were murdered by Islamic extremist terrorists. As such, there are a lot of people raising questions about what Giuliani is saying about how the police ought to deal with protesters through a tinted lens of patriotism.

Photo via Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: