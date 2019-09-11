Rudy Giuliani raised eyebrows by commemorating the anniversary of 9/11 with a seeming comparison of police protesters and America’s enemies.

Giuliani, who became known as America’s Mayor after the attacks on New York City, tweeted out a commercial early in the morning from Grunt Style, an online clothing brand that heavily emphasizes veterans and national pride in their products. As you can see below, the video focuses on a police officer and military veteran preparing to engage a crowd of flag-burning protesters as they demonstrate against the police.

The commercial was made in 2018, and while the patriotic element is obvious, it’s unclear what police protests have to do with remembering the day in which approximately 3,000 Americans were murdered by Islamic extremist terrorists. As such, there are a lot of people raising questions about what Giuliani is saying about how the police ought to deal with protesters through a tinted lens of patriotism.

Huzzah for police state fascism!

–Trump’s TV lawyer and ex-mayor of America https://t.co/1ZSZr5sTHv — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) September 11, 2019

You could’ve been a national hero for eternity. You chose this instead? https://t.co/vRIP7Yy0Xb — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) September 11, 2019

This is not the start of a dystopian David Fincher movie about a cop who lost his mind (good guess!). It’s a “banned from the Super Bowl” ad that skirted the rules and got conservative media attention. He cut off the logo of the t-shirt company at the endhttps://t.co/gjWNfKYcvF — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) September 11, 2019

On 9/11 we remember that our war against antifa will never end until we achieve total victory. https://t.co/JXoY8vma8C — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 11, 2019

Even for Rudy this is pretty Rudy https://t.co/mR2mUE8oVI — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) September 11, 2019

I’m sorry but this is deranged https://t.co/hgz4SjU4QS — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) September 11, 2019

This is a pretty good benchmark of how far we’ve fallen over the past 18 years. https://t.co/jIMbNkQhXI — Matt Ford (@fordm) September 11, 2019

My god, what is this? https://t.co/76dMP5Ve0P — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 11, 2019

its from at least like last year, which means Guiliani did a deep dive to find something to express how 9/11, to him, means a cop beating the crap out of protesters — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) September 11, 2019

nothing says “i remember 9/11 and respect the freedoms that were attacked” more than a video comparing social justice protesters to terrorists https://t.co/VFcyxhlzZu — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 11, 2019

Nothing to see here — just the president’s lawyer and former NYC mayor celebrating the rise of police-state fascism in America on the anniversary of 9/11 https://t.co/pHOuZ9vTfP — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) September 11, 2019

Photo via Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

