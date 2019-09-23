Rudy Giulian continued his media tour Monday morning by visiting the set of Mornings with Maria and, what else, discussing alleged impropriety between the son of former Vice President Joe Biden and the Ukrainian government. Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo traditionally presents a pro-Trump administration perspective, and Monday morning was no different.

What stood out, among the many unconfirmed allegations thrown out by the former New York City Mayor, was Giuliani’s passing reference to Hunter Biden as “the guy who is drug challenged.”

Giuliani spent over 10 minutes chatting with the FBN anchor, who, after coming out of a commercial break, challenged her guest’s assertion that putting the Trump administration, the Bidens and the Ukraine story is a net positive for President Donald Trump.

Giuliani explained that “It’s the only way you can get this out. The only way they would cover this story is by punching the president in the face and then the president deflects the punch which he’s done, the story came down and then he hits with a right hand that’s more powerful.”

Bartiromo predictably dinged the media for “not covering” the story that has dominated the news narrative for the past few days, saying “They’re not covering Biden, what Biden did to China and the Ukraine.”

Giuliani pushed back, correctly noting “Yes, they are. Every newspaper had articles about it. Biden was asked about it on Saturday and Sunday. You start asking Biden, he’s going to fall apart.”

He then promised to release more information over the next day or two saying “There’s a lot more evidence I’m going to put out. I put one out for today, money laundering. I’ve got a bigger one for tomorrow and the day after.”

He then rhetorically asked “Why would China give the money to a drug challenged private equity owner except to influence his father?”

Hunter Biden has widely been reported to have struggled with cocaine in the past to which he has admitted and is currently in recovery, very similar to form Bartiromo colleague and current Trump administration Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow.

Watch above via FBN.

