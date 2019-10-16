Rudy Giuliani Reportedly Under Counterintelligence Probe Amid Federal Criminal Investigation

A new report states that the federal criminal investigation of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, includes a counterintelligence investigation.

CNN reports that federal investigators are looking into Giuliani’s Ukraine business dealings are under scrutiny for “possible financial entanglements.” This comes while Giuliani is already being pressed over his involvement in the Trump-Ukraine scandal, plus his affiliations with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were arrested last week for charges of campaign finance violations.

New York Attorney Kenneth McCallion says FBI agents spoke to him months ago to ask him questions about Giuliani’s Ukrainian business dealings. This would suggest that Giuliani has been the subject of a national security probe longer than previously reported.

From the report:

The counterintelligence probe hinges in part on whether a foreign influence operation was trying to take advantage of Giuliani’s business ties in Ukraine and with wealthy foreigners to make inroads with the White House, according to one person briefed on the matter. “I was just asked whether I or any of my clients knew of any dealings that these two guys had with Giuliani,” McCallion said. “They were on the radar with regard to possible counterintelligence issues.”

Watch above, via CNN.

