Rudy Giuliani Slams Desk in Angry Rant Against Trump Indictment: ‘You Don’t Get to Violate People’s First Amendment Rights, Smith!’

Former New York City Mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani slammed his desk during an angry rant against former President Donald Trump’s indictment on Tuesday.

Giuliani railed against Trump’s indictment on Newsmax’s The Balance after Trump was charged with four felony counts related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

After host Eric Bolling said about Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith, “I guess you have to be careful what you say. He still is the special investigator, the special prosecutor,” Giuliani responded, “I long ago stopped being careful and I don’t worry about the Jack Smiths of this world. I have a chapter in my book called ‘Stand Up to Bullies’, so here’s what I say to Jack Smith.”

Holding up a stack of papers, Giuliani continued:

After the Supreme Court threw out your case, which should have been a disgrace and you should’ve gone and found another profession because you don’t belong in this one, this one will be your legacy. Violating the right of free speech of an American citizen. Never mind whether he was president or not. He could be anybody. He could be a homeless person. You don’t get to violate people’s First Amendment rights, Smith! No matter who the hell you are, or no matter how sick you are with Trump derangement syndrome.

After Giuliani concluded, “And this isn’t the first time you’ve acted like an unethical lawyer. It should be the last!” he slammed his desk with the stack of papers and made a stern face.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com