Rejection in state after state after state has not deterred Rudy Giuliani one bit, and he appeared on Fox News early Sunday to suggest an even wider conspiracy involving a directive from “somebody in Washington” — even though Giuliani himself admitted he doesn’t know who this somebody is.

Claim after claim from the Trump legal team has been rejected by judges, even some Trump-appointed ones, but Giuliani’s response to this has been to insist they’re not getting a fair hearing and he’s now saying “we don’t need courts” in an explicit appeal to state legislatures. And when ever Republicans have refused to back up his baseless claims, Giuliani has lashed out at them as cowards and sell-outs.

Republican Legislature let down America. I’m ashamed of them. They completely misled the President and me. All of us Republicans let them know what we think of them. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 4, 2020

Giuliani’s latest addition to the growing conspiracy pile is that things in different states may have been coordinated by “somebody in Washington,” as he claimed to Maria Bartiromo:

“Each one of them has in one degree or another almost the same pattern of activity. One a little bit more than others. This was a pattern that was set by somebody in Washington, because everybody else carried it out exactly in the same way, and they did it in the crooked cities.”

Bartiromo picked up on that and said, “You think somebody in Washington directed this and directed the big cities in the big swing states to do these tweaks… Who did this? That would suggest this is organized, developed. Who is in charge? Who directed this, then?”

Giuliani admitted he has no idea but stood by it nonetheless.

“I have no idea. I don’t know who was in charge of it. All I can tell you is it looks like a very well-planned, very well-executed situation,” he said.

Giuliani continued to push an already-debunked claim about Georgia ballots before Bartiromo said “these are very serious charges” and asked why the media won’t report on this evidence.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

