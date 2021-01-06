Former Alaska governor and 2008 vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin leapt right into the conspiracy theory slipstream on Fox News, claiming that she suspected the rioting, looting, and gunshots unleashed inside the Capitol by pro-Trump supporters was actually a false flag operation by the conservative boogeyman-of-the-moment: Antifa.

Her proof for such an explosive charge? Some “pictures” people sent her that she said showed the “same characters” were allegedly at both the MAGA Capitol mob siege supporting President Donald Trump’s plot to overturn the democratic 2020 election and Democratic-led protests over the summer.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Palin did not share any of this supposedly blockbuster evidence with host Martha MacCallum, who asked her about earlier comments condemning the rioters as “fake patriots”

“Anyone who would storm the Capitol and create this, at least the perception of condoned violence, is not a true patriot,” Palin insisted, before quickly pivoting to explicitly blame the media for being partly responsible for the unprecedented attack. “How dangerous it is, in our time, society, to not be able to trust the media. I’ve been saying this for them years and years, when we cannot trust, on either side, the nformations being fed to us, then, yeah, things like this will be a result because there is so much frustration out there that some misguided — very, very wrongheaded yahoos are out there causing this mayhem, and we don’t — and a lot of it is the media’s fault.”

“But Martha, keep in mind, we don’t know who all were the instigators in this, these horrible thing that happen today. I think a lot of it is the Antifa folks.” Palin claimed, diving right into the deep end of the conspiracy theory pool with pure, politically-convenient speculation. “I’ve been sent pictures of the same characters, whom were captured on images today storming the Capitol, as had been in protests on the other side of politics earlier in the summer. So I don’t know, there is a lot of questions out there, and I wish that we could trust the media to do its job to do the research and report all these people are.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]