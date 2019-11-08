Anthony Scaramucci, (very briefly) former White House communications director, warned that President Donald Trump has “lost a lot of his sharpness” from the 2016 presidential campaign and echoed an unflattering analogy from the new White House insider account by “Anonymous,” saying that Trump’s erratic behavior resembles someone who “lives in a nursing home.”

Speaking with CNN’s Chris Cuomo about the new book, A Warning, Scaramucci also pointed to the president’s at-times absurd, and patently false comments at a Friday press availability on the White House South Lawn as evidence that Trump’s mental faculties have seriously eroded. In the book, some excerpts of which have leaked ahead of its Nov. 19 publication date, likened the Trump White House to: “showing up at the nursing home at daybreak to find your elderly uncle running pantsless across the courtyard and cursing loudly about the cafeteria food.”

“Some of [the book] is hyperbolic but some of it is prima facie, just go to the 40 minutes of president’s clipping today on the South Lawn,” Scaramucci contended. “It’s not stable. It’s not normal. It’s not even inside of a bell curve of what people would describe as real mental health. He’s having a hard time putting sentences tougher. He’s repeating himself. He’s lost a lot of the sharpness he had in ‘15 and ‘16.”

“None of this stuff is, you know, it’s not easy for the president, it’s not native to him,” Scaramucci added. “So all of that shows up as a perhaps somebody that’s living in a nursing home — I hate to say it that way. I don’t want to put down people living in a nursing home, to be honest. But with the president, the big issue, Chris, is that those 16 cabinet level positions, the 190 sub departments are in complete and total disarray. I think what the Anonymous book is trying to warn people of, is you have a system where the administrative processes of the executive branch have completely broken down under President Trump.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

