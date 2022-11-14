Schumer Says He’s Meeting With McConnell, Reveals Plan to Get Mitch to Ditch ‘MAGA’ Extremists: ‘Work with Us to Get Things Done’

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) plans on meeting with Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in the wake of midterm election outcomes and attempting to convince the Republican to ditch the “MAGA Republicans” of his party.

Appearing on CNN This Morning on Monday, Schumer pushed for bipartisanship in what will be a Democrat-controlled Senate and a House likely held by a slight Republican majority, but he made clear he has no interest in working with those he deems “MAGA” — and he hopes to convince Republican leadership to feel the same.

“Let’s try to sit down with the Republicans and get something done,” Schumer said when asked for his message to fellow Democrats. “Just as importantly, I’m going to say to the Republicans in the Senate who are not the MAGA Republicans, ‘stop letting them lead your party. Work with us to get things done.’ And I intend to sit down with Mitch McConnell and express that.”

“MAGA Republicans” is a familiar talking point among Democrats, with President Joe Biden having controversially pointed to the group as an extremist threat to the nation.

There is no set date for this meeting with McConnell, but Schumer’s announcement comes as a number of Republican lawmakers are calling for delays in voting for party leadership in the wake of the party’s showings in the midterms.

Asked by co-host Don Lemon why this time would be “different” and McConnell and others would listen to Schumer about cutting off part of their party, Schumer explained that pointing out the party’s losses will somehow encourage bipartisanship.

“It’s different this time because they lost. The red wave proved to be a red mirage. And one, not the main reason but one of the main reasons for sure, was that average American folks, even those in the middle, even those who tended to be Republican, said, ‘I’m afraid of this MAGA. They’re trying to ruin our democracy,'” he said.

Schumer’s message to McConnell will be that “the MAGA republican way didn’t work.”

“If you’re a good leader of a Republican Party, you say continuing to follow them is a path to disaster,” the senator said.

