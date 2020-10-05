Fox News host Sean Hannity posted an ad for a pro-Trump group to Twitter on Monday.

Tagging the post with “#AD,” Hannity wrote, “Our liberty is on the ballot this November. Early voting has started! Keep America America.”

“Early voting has already started in many States. For many voters, their registration and other voter information has changed,” he wrote. “Lets make this the biggest Conservative Get Out the Vote Effort in History!”

#AD Early voting has already started in many States. For many voters, their registration and other voter information has changed. Check these changes at https://t.co/56ihUiADqj. Lets make this the biggest Conservative Get Out the Vote Effort in History! pic.twitter.com/ahbuSaf7Vo — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 5, 2020

Hannity — who has a close relationship with President Donald Trump and has been clear about his political preferences — previously came under fire in 2018 for appearing at one of Trump’s campaign rallies.

Fox responded to the appearance by commenting, “FOX News does not condone any talent participating in campaign events… We have an extraordinary team of journalists helming our coverage tonight and we are extremely proud of their work. This was an unfortunate distraction and has been addressed.”

Keep America America is a pro-Trump get out the vote group run by the Job Creators Network, an organization founded by Bernie Marcus, a Trump donor who co-founded The Home Depot.

