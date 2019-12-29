Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) has gone after Nancy Pelosi quite a bit in the last few months, and on Sunday, he dug into the house speaker again for her handling of President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Kennedy argued that “there are no substantive rules” for how the senate must carry out an impeachment trial.

“I’m going to keep an open mind, I want to be fair to both sides. When I thought that the House proceedings were unnecessarily unfair and when the American people walk away from the Senate trial, if we ever have one, I don’t want them saying ‘well we were just run over by the same truck twice. It was unfair in the House and it was unfair in the Senate.’ I want people to think that it was a level playing field.”

The conversation turned towards the matter of who Congress and Trump’s legal counsel would call forth as witnesses in the impeachment trial. The topic is highly relevant to Pelosi since she has explained that she hasn’t sent Trump’s articles of impeachment to the Senate yet because she wants to know what rules and procedures the trial will entail.

As Kennedy predicted that Trump will invoke executive privilege to block witnesses from testifying, Tapper asked the senator if the trial would be “fair” if no witnesses are called. “I don’t know yet,” Kennedy answered before outlining how he thinks the trial will play out.

“All I know today, Jake, is I don’t know if we’ll ever get the case. I don’t know if we’ll ever get the case and I don’t know why the speaker is doing this. Maybe she’s telling the truth that she wants to dictate the policy or the procedure to the Senate. If she’s sincere in that, I think it is unconstitutional. Maybe it’s a cynical political ploy. Maybe her actions demonstrate indecision, I don’t know.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]